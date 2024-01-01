Menu
AWD Premium| Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Navi, BOSE Audio, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Push Start, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Loaded, Local Trade, NO ACCIDENTS!

2018 Infiniti QX60

56,860 KM

$35,991

+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD Premium| Loaded, Local, Navi, NO ACCIDENTS!

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD Premium| Loaded, Local, Navi, NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$35,991

+ taxes & licensing

56,860KM
Used
VIN 5N1DL0MM8JC506516

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 506516
  • Mileage 56,860 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Premium| Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Navi, BOSE Audio, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Push Start, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Loaded, Local Trade, NO ACCIDENTS!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$35,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2018 Infiniti QX60