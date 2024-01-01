$35,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Infiniti QX60
AWD Premium| Loaded, Local, Navi, NO ACCIDENTS!
2018 Infiniti QX60
AWD Premium| Loaded, Local, Navi, NO ACCIDENTS!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
56,860KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DL0MM8JC506516
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 506516
- Mileage 56,860 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD Premium| Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Navi, BOSE Audio, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Push Start, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Loaded, Local Trade, NO ACCIDENTS!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Security
Anti-Theft
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
2017 Toyota RAV4 SE| Leather/Winters on Rims/1 Owner/No Accidents! 68,580 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe V6 Manual Premium| Sunroof, Leather, No Accidents! 54,721 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze RS 1LT| Sunroof, Remote Start, Local, Clean Title! 99,856 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2018 Infiniti QX60