2018 Jeep Compass
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Price: $17,995 + tax
Mileage: 141,100 KM
VIN: 3C4NJDBB7JT127941
Location: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg. MB.
The Car Guy Inc — Winnipeg, MB
Looking for a sharp, reliable, and capable SUV? This 2018 Jeep Compass North checks all the boxes. Finished in a bold Red exterior with a Black simulated leather interior, this 4WD Jeep is ready for any season.Key Features:
2.4L 4-cylinder engine
Automatic transmission
4WD – perfect for Manitoba winters
Reverse camera
Fog lights
Hard top
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
AM/FM & Satellite radio
Rear defrost
Traction control
ABS
Adjustable steering wheel
A great balance of comfort, style, and capability. Whether you’re daily driving or heading out on weekend adventures, the Compass North is built to handle it all.
📞 Call: 204-255-1297
📍 The Car Guy Inc
Vehicle Features
204-255-1297