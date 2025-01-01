Menu
<h2 data-start=133 data-end=185><strong data-start=136 data-end=183>🔥 FOR SALE: 2018 Jeep Compass North 4WD 🔥</strong></h2><p><strong data-start=136 data-end=183>Dealer#4660</strong></p><p data-start=186 data-end=317><strong data-start=186 data-end=196>Price:</strong> $17,995 + tax<br data-start=213 data-end=216 /><strong data-start=216 data-end=228>Mileage:</strong> 141,100 KM<br data-start=239 data-end=242 /><strong data-start=242 data-end=250>VIN:</strong> 3C4NJDBB7JT127941<br data-start=268 data-end=271 /><strong data-start=271 data-end=284>Location:</strong> 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg. MB.</p><p data-start=186 data-end=317><em>The Car Guy Inc — Winnipeg, MB</em></p><p data-start=319 data-end=541>Looking for a sharp, reliable, and capable SUV? This <strong data-start=372 data-end=399>2018 Jeep Compass North</strong> checks all the boxes. Finished in a bold <strong data-start=441 data-end=457>Red exterior</strong> with a <strong data-start=465 data-end=501>Black simulated leather interior</strong>, this 4WD Jeep is ready for any season.</p><h3 data-start=543 data-end=566><strong data-start=547 data-end=564>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=567 data-end=914><li data-start=567 data-end=593><p data-start=569 data-end=593>2.4L 4-cylinder engine</p></li><li data-start=594 data-end=620><p data-start=596 data-end=620>Automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=621 data-end=663><p data-start=623 data-end=663><strong data-start=623 data-end=630>4WD</strong> – perfect for Manitoba winters</p></li><li data-start=664 data-end=682><p data-start=666 data-end=682>Reverse camera</p></li><li data-start=683 data-end=697><p data-start=685 data-end=697>Fog lights</p></li><li data-start=698 data-end=710><p data-start=700 data-end=710>Hard top</p></li><li data-start=711 data-end=731><p data-start=713 data-end=731>Air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=732 data-end=750><p data-start=734 data-end=750>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=751 data-end=785><p data-start=753 data-end=785>Power windows, locks & mirrors</p></li><li data-start=786 data-end=813><p data-start=788 data-end=813>AM/FM & Satellite radio</p></li><li data-start=814 data-end=830><p data-start=816 data-end=830>Rear defrost</p></li><li data-start=831 data-end=851><p data-start=833 data-end=851>Traction control</p></li><li data-start=852 data-end=859><p data-start=854 data-end=859>ABS</p></li><li data-start=860 data-end=889><p data-start=862 data-end=889>Adjustable steering wheel</p></li></ul><p data-start=916 data-end=1078>A great balance of comfort, style, and capability. Whether you’re daily driving or heading out on weekend adventures, the Compass North is built to handle it all.</p><p data-start=1080 data-end=1130>📞 <strong data-start=1083 data-end=1092>Call:</strong> 204-255-1297<br data-start=1105 data-end=1108 />📍 <strong data-start=1111 data-end=1130>The Car Guy Inc</strong></p>

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

