Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=134 data-end=189><strong data-start=134 data-end=187>Dealer#4660</strong></p><p data-start=134 data-end=189><strong data-start=134 data-end=187>Stock#JW114525</strong></p><p data-start=134 data-end=189><strong data-start=134 data-end=187>2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4– New Arrival</strong></p><p data-start=134 data-end=189><em>This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is a perfect combination of rugged capability and comfort. With 4WD, navigation, remote start, heated seats, and modern tech features, it’s ready for both city drives and off-road adventures. </em></p><p data-start=134 data-end=189><em>Currently undergoing safety inspection – reserve yours today!</em></p><p data-start=191 data-end=364><strong data-start=191 data-end=206>Powertrain:</strong> Auto, 4WD, 3.6L 6‑cyl, Gas<br data-start=233 data-end=236><strong data-start=236 data-end=249>Odometer:</strong> 134k KM<br data-start=254 data-end=257><strong data-start=257 data-end=281>Exterior / Interior:</strong> White / Black<br data-start=295 data-end=298><strong data-start=298 data-end=316>Seats / Doors:</strong> 5 seats, 4 doors<br data-start=333 data-end=336><strong data-start=336 data-end=344>VIN:</strong> 1C4HJXEG5JW114525</p><p data-start=366 data-end=385><strong data-start=366 data-end=383>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=386 data-end=771><li data-start=386 data-end=406><p data-start=388 data-end=406>Air Conditioning</p></li><li data-start=407 data-end=434><p data-start=409 data-end=434>Leather Seats</p></li><li data-start=435 data-end=464><p data-start=437 data-end=464>Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=465 data-end=494><p data-start=467 data-end=494>Keyless Go</p></li><li data-start=495 data-end=513><p data-start=497 data-end=513>Reverse Camera</p></li><li data-start=514 data-end=532><p data-start=516 data-end=532>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=533 data-end=551><p data-start=535 data-end=551>Power Steering</p></li><li data-start=552 data-end=568><p data-start=554 data-end=568>Rear Defrost</p></li><li data-start=569 data-end=600><p data-start=571 data-end=600>AM/FM, HD & Satellite Radio</p></li><li data-start=601 data-end=628><p data-start=603 data-end=628>Vocal Assist Telematics</p></li><li data-start=629 data-end=650><p data-start=631 data-end=650>Navigation System</p></li><li data-start=651 data-end=685><p data-start=653 data-end=685>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=686 data-end=706><p data-start=688 data-end=706>Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=707 data-end=729><p data-start=709 data-end=729>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=730 data-end=748><p data-start=732 data-end=748>Running Boards</p></li><li data-start=749 data-end=763><p data-start=751 data-end=763>Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=764 data-end=771><p data-start=766 data-end=771>ABS</p></li></ul><p data-start=1097 data-end=1210><strong data-start=1063 data-end=1090>Dealership Information:</strong><br data-start=1090 data-end=1093>📍 <strong data-start=1096 data-end=1147>The Car Guy Inc, 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB</strong><br data-start=1147 data-end=1150>🕘 <strong data-start=1153 data-end=1163>Hours:</strong> Monday–Friday: 9 AM – 6 PM | Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM | Sunday: Closed<br data-start=1232 data-end=1235>📩 Contact us now to schedule a viewing or test drive!</p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

134,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
13481605

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4X4

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1768597022
  2. 1768597022
  3. 1768597022
  4. 1768597022
  5. 1768597022
  6. 1768597022
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG5JW114525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer#4660

Stock#JW114525

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4– New Arrival

This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is a perfect combination of rugged capability and comfort. With 4WD, navigation, remote start, heated seats, and modern tech features, it’s ready for both city drives and off-road adventures. 

Currently undergoing safety inspection – reserve yours today!

Powertrain: Auto, 4WD, 3.6L 6‑cyl, Gas
Odometer: 134k KM
Exterior / Interior: White / Black
Seats / Doors: 5 seats, 4 doors
VIN: 1C4HJXEG5JW114525

Key Features:

  • Air Conditioning

  • Leather Seats

  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

  • Keyless Go

  • Reverse Camera

  • Cruise Control

  • Power Steering

  • Rear Defrost

  • AM/FM, HD & Satellite Radio

  • Vocal Assist Telematics

  • Navigation System

  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

  • Traction Control

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Running Boards

  • Fog Lights

  • ABS

Dealership Information:
📍 The Car Guy Inc, 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
🕘 Hours: Monday–Friday: 9 AM – 6 PM | Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM | Sunday: Closed
📩 Contact us now to schedule a viewing or test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 255,400 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS 39,300 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS RWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Charger SXT PLUS RWD 154,200 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2018 Jeep Wrangler