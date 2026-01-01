$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
SAHARA 4X4
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Stock#JW114525
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4– New Arrival
This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is a perfect combination of rugged capability and comfort. With 4WD, navigation, remote start, heated seats, and modern tech features, it’s ready for both city drives and off-road adventures.
Currently undergoing safety inspection – reserve yours today!
Powertrain: Auto, 4WD, 3.6L 6‑cyl, Gas
Odometer: 134k KM
Exterior / Interior: White / Black
Seats / Doors: 5 seats, 4 doors
VIN: 1C4HJXEG5JW114525
Key Features:
Air Conditioning
Leather Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Keyless Go
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
AM/FM, HD & Satellite Radio
Vocal Assist Telematics
Navigation System
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Traction Control
Heated Front Seats
Running Boards
Fog Lights
ABS
Dealership Information:
📍 The Car Guy Inc, 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
🕘 Hours: Monday–Friday: 9 AM – 6 PM | Saturday: 10 AM – 5 PM | Sunday: Closed
📩 Contact us now to schedule a viewing or test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Car Guy Inc
