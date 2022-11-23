Menu
2018 Kia Forte

183,500 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX

2018 Kia Forte LX

LX

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

183,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9335455
  • Stock #: 22463A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A71JE233060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ultra Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

