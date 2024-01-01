Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2018 Kia Rio

148,927 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Rio

EX Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Rio

EX Sport

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 11094083
  2. 11094083
  3. 11094083
  4. 11094083
  5. 11094083
  6. 11094083
  7. 11094083
  8. 11094083
  9. 11094083
  10. 11094083
  11. 11094083
  12. 11094083
  13. 11094083
  14. 11094083
  15. 11094083
  16. 11094083
  17. 11094083
  18. 11094083
  19. 11094083
  20. 11094083
  21. 11094083
  22. 11094083
  23. 11094083
  24. 11094083
  25. 11094083
Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,927KM
Used
VIN 3KPA35AB9JE039252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder

Exterior

Fog Lights
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Immobilizer
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
pwr trunk release
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and driver seat height adjuster
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Power Options

Pwr door locks w/lockout protection

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Leather | Apple CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Leather | Apple CarPlay 94,430 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Kia Sportage EX 26,623 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX Wireless Charger | Carplay | Heated Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Kia Forte EX Wireless Charger | Carplay | Heated Steering 98,941 KM $19,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Rio