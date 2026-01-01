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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2018 Kia Sorento

136,535 KM

Details Description Features

$14,749

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Sorento

LX AWD Local Trade | No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle
14140357

2018 Kia Sorento

LX AWD Local Trade | No Accidents!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 14140357
  2. 14140357
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Contact Seller

$14,749

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,535KM
VIN 5XYPGDA37JG401244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7K2XN
  • Mileage 136,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Driver memory
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-4542

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$14,749

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Kia Sorento