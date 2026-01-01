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Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2018 Lexus ES 350

27,735 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Lexus ES 350

350 Local | Ultra low KMS!!!

Watch This Vehicle
14228766

2018 Lexus ES 350

350 Local | Ultra low KMS!!!

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 14228766
  2. 14228766
  3. 14228766
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$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27,735KM
VIN 58ABK1GG0JU096447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Pwr door locks w/lockout protection

Interior

pwr trunk release
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Distance Pacing

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-255-XXXX

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204-255-3987

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$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2018 Lexus ES 350