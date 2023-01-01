2018 Lincoln MKC

$32,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 1 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9792469

9792469 Stock #: F51EN2

F51EN2 VIN: 5LMCJ2D94JUL20911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F51EN2

Mileage 85,101 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.51 Axle Ratio 59 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Lincoln Connect Tracker System Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 18" Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist AppLink Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Adjustable Seat SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8" centre LCD touchscreen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities 2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition

