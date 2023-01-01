Menu
2018 Lincoln MKC

85,101 KM

Details Description Features

$32,499

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Select 4 Brand New Tires!

Select 4 Brand New Tires!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

85,101KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9792469
  Stock #: F51EN2
  VIN: 5LMCJ2D94JUL20911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,101 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents! 4 brand new tires and new rear trailing arm bushings!
Key Features

- Panoramic Vista Roof
- Select Plus Pkg
- Navigation
- Climate Pkg
- Heated Front Seats w/Power Adjust
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Power Liftgate
- SYNC 3
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Safety Features

- Blind Spot w/Rear Traffic Alert
- Rear View Camera
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.51 Axle Ratio
59 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4
GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Lincoln Connect Tracker System
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 18"
Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
AppLink
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8" centre LCD touchscreen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities
2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

