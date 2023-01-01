$32,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Lincoln MKC
Select 4 Brand New Tires!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
- Listing ID: 9792469
- Stock #: F51EN2
- VIN: 5LMCJ2D94JUL20911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F51EN2
- Mileage 85,101 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents! 4 brand new tires and new rear trailing arm bushings!
Key Features
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- Select Plus Pkg
- Navigation
- Climate Pkg
- Heated Front Seats w/Power Adjust
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Power Liftgate
- SYNC 3
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
Safety Features
- Blind Spot w/Rear Traffic Alert
- Rear View Camera
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
