2018 Nissan Murano

33,000 KM

Details Description

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Platinum $37,800 Financed! Pano Roof, A/C Leather

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

33,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9390727
  Stock #: SCV8095
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1JN102204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8095
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** JUST $37,800 FINANCED! *** EXCELLENT LOCAL HISTORY + SUPER LOW KMS!! *** TOP OF THE LINE PLATINUM AWD W/ NAVIGATION + PANORAMIC ROOF!!! *** WOW this Murano is in amazing condition, gorgeous color combo and completely LOADED! Purchased brand new at Birchwood Nissan here in Winnipeg, and serviced meticulously at the Nissan dealer, excellent Carfax history. Beautiful bright cashmere LEATHER interior w/ brushed wood accents......Front HEATED SEATS......SECOND ROW HEATED SEATS......Factory REMOTE START......HEATED STEERING Wheel......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Factory REMOTE START......Power Liftgate......NAVIGATION Package......8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Power PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Memory Seat......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Birds Eye 360 View......Dual Zone Climate Control......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......Power Tilt / Telescope Wheel......One Touch Power Windows......Heated Mirrors......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Dual Climate Control......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Telescoping Steering Wheel......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Roof Rack Rails......LED Headlights......Fog Lights......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / 4WD System......Tried & True 3.5L V6 Engine!!......Automatic Transmission......and 20-Inch Polished Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY NISSAN WARRANTY and Custom Fit Mats. YES ONLY 33,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $38,800 cash or JUST $37,800 with dealer arranged Financing!! Extended Warranty Available.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

