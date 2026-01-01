Menu
Account
Sign In
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

149,563 KM

Details Description Features

$18,421

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
14188604

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$18,421

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
149,563KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM7JC639584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

Used 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid EX 79,442 KM $32,817 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Seltos EX Premium Local Lease Return | Clean CARFAX | Kia Connect | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Kia Seltos EX Premium Local Lease Return | Clean CARFAX | Kia Connect | 15,020 KM $31,997 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Carnival SX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Kia Carnival SX 37,064 KM $49,442 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,421

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Nissan Pathfinder