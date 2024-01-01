Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- Longhorn Limited Edition; Top of the line that includes all the bells and whistles</p><p>- 6.7L Cummins</p><p>- Command Start</p><p>- Heated/Cooled Leather Seats </p><p>- Heated Rear Seats</p><p>- Rear-view Camera</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Mileage; 324,479 KMs</p><p>- Sunroof</p><p>- 5th Wheel Prep</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p>

2018 RAM 2500

324,479 KM

Limited Laramie 6.7L Cummins

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

VIN 3C6UR5GL6JG324837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 324,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

