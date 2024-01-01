$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
Limited Laramie 6.7L Cummins
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 324,479 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- Longhorn Limited Edition; Top of the line that includes all the bells and whistles
- 6.7L Cummins
- Command Start
- Heated/Cooled Leather Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Rear-view Camera
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Mileage; 324,479 KMs
- Sunroof
- 5th Wheel Prep
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
