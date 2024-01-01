$29,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6 Limited with Eyesight|1 Owner, Clean Title!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 279246
- Mileage 96,311 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Limited Eye-Sight| Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Harmon Kardon Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitor, One Owner, Great Service Records, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
204-669-1248