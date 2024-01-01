Menu
AWD Limited Eye-Sight| Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Harmon Kardon Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitor, One Owner, Great Service Records, Clean Title!

2018 Subaru Outback

96,311 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

3.6 Limited with Eyesight|1 Owner, Clean Title!

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6 Limited with Eyesight|1 Owner, Clean Title!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,311KM
VIN 4S4BSFNC4J3279246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 279246
  • Mileage 96,311 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Limited Eye-Sight| Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Harmon Kardon Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Push Start, Comfort Access, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitor, One Owner, Great Service Records, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2018 Subaru Outback