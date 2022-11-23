Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tundra

137,554 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus TRD Offroad CrewMax | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus TRD Offroad CrewMax | NAV

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 9434565
  2. 9434565
  3. 9434565
  4. 9434565
  5. 9434565
  6. 9434565
  7. 9434565
  8. 9434565
  9. 9434565
  10. 9434565
  11. 9434565
  12. 9434565
  13. 9434565
  14. 9434565
  15. 9434565
  16. 9434565
  17. 9434565
  18. 9434565
  19. 9434565
  20. 9434565
  21. 9434565
  22. 9434565
  23. 9434565
  24. 9434565
  25. 9434565
  26. 9434565
  27. 9434565
Contact Seller

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,554KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434565
  • Stock #: F4VD7B
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F17JX741858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,554 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Silver Sky Metallic

Toyota Certified Used Vehicle
Key Features:
- Navigation
- Heated Front Seats
- Backup Camera
- Power Moonroof
- Auto-dimming Rear-View Mirror w/ HomeLink
- Fog Lights
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Power Driver Seat

Safety Features:
- Automatic High-Beams
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert
- Pre-Collision System
- Parking Sensors


Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs)
143.8 L Fuel Tank
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
562.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 9 speakers, antenna pole and 7" display screen
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 137,554 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 115,436 KM
$22,955 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano S...
 55,845 KM
$31,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory