2019 BMW 5 Series

56,255 KM

Details Description Features

$61,981

+ tax & licensing
$61,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2019 BMW 5 Series

2019 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive Premium | Radar Cruise

2019 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive Premium | Radar Cruise

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$61,981

+ taxes & licensing

56,255KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9328645
  Stock #: F4RNET
  VIN: WBAJB9C54KB287583

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 56,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Local, One Owner, Lease Return
Key Features & Safety Features
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Adaptive M Suspension with Active Roll Stabilization and Rear Steering
- Remote Parking Package
- Heated, Ventilated, Massaging, Nappa Leather Comfort Seats
- Soft Close Doors
- Comfort Access with Power Kick Trunk
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Side and Rear Sunshades
- 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Backup Camera
- Parking Assistance Plus
- Driving Assistance Plus
- Adaptive Radar Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
- Cross Traffic Alert Front and Rear
- Lane Keep Assistant
- Lane Departure
- Blind Spot
- Front Collision with Emergency Braking
- Evasion Aid
- BMW Display Key
- Ambient Air Package
- Walknappa Leather Dashboard
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Harman/Kardon Sound
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- xDrive AWD

Come experience the Birchwood BMW difference in person!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
68 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
2.81 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8 -inc: 2 twin-scroll turbochargers, high precision injection system, valvetronic fully variable valve lift and double-VANOS variable camshaft timing control
Full-Time All-Wheel
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Navigation System
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Lumbar Support
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
In Dash CD Player
16 Speakers
600w Regular Amplifier
Premium Audio
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

