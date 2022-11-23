2019 BMW 5 Series

$61,981 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 2 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9328645

9328645 Stock #: F4RNET

F4RNET VIN: WBAJB9C54KB287583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 56,255 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 68 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles 2.81 Axle Ratio Regenerative Alternator Engine: 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8 -inc: 2 twin-scroll turbochargers, high precision injection system, valvetronic fully variable valve lift and double-VANOS variable camshaft timing control Full-Time All-Wheel 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Navigation System HEAD-UP DISPLAY Lumbar Support Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer On-Board Navigation Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access 5 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Apple CarPlay Preparation Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Rear Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio In Dash CD Player 16 Speakers 600w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Premium Audio Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Driver Side Adjustable Seat Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

