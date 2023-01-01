Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X6

78,965 KM

Details Description Features

$50,782

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,782

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X6

2019 BMW X6

xDrive35i Enhanced | M Sport | Hitch

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X6

xDrive35i Enhanced | M Sport | Hitch

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 10475313
  2. 10475313
  3. 10475313
Contact Seller

$50,782

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10475313
  • Stock #: F58VVT
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C51K0Z63507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F58VVT
  • Mileage 78,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Lease Return with New Rear Tires and Front Brake Pads, Rotors and Sensors!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.15 Axle Ratio
2 Skid Plates
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V -inc: TwinPower turbo technology w/high precision direct injection
GVWR: 2,767 kgs (6,100 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
503.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Reverse Sensing System
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
BMW On-Board Navigation
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front & rear park distance control
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Folding Cargo Cover
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Coloured Grille
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Coloured Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Driving Assistant
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Hi-Fi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2019 Lincoln MKC Res...
 41,335 KM
$34,457 + tax & lic
2021 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 20,010 KM
$67,881 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 47,396 KM
$55,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory