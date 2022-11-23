Menu
2019 BMW X7

35,174 KM

Details Description Features

$85,981

+ tax & licensing
$85,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2019 BMW X7

2019 BMW X7

xDrive40i Excellence | Driver Assist Pro

2019 BMW X7

xDrive40i Excellence | Driver Assist Pro

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$85,981

+ taxes & licensing

35,174KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9358675
  • Stock #: F4V116
  • VIN: 5UXCW2C52KLB43615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Premium Full Size SAV
- BMW Display Key
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Soft Close Doors
- Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls
- Front and Rear Heated Seats
- Heat Comfort Package with Heated Arm Rests
- Genuine Merino Leather
- Walknappa Leather Dashboard
- Massaging Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Comfort Seats
- Ambient Air Package
- Automatic 5 Zone Climate Control
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Luggage Compartment Package
- BMW Laserlight Headlights with High Beam Assistant
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Adaptive Radar Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
- Lane Departure and Lane Keep Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Evasion Aid
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Alert
- Hands Free Driving
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Navigation
- BMW Gesture Control
- Heads Up Display
- Touch Screen
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Sport Brakes
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 22 Inch BMW M Wheel Package
- BMW Remote Engine Start from Key Fob and MyBMW Remote App
- HEA Package Includes all Features From Premium Excellence Package and M Sport Package excluding Heated Cupholders
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
3.64 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24 Valve I-6 Turbocharged
GVWR: 3,170 kgs
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
545.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
WiFi Hotspot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers
600w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory
3RD ROW SEATING
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
null
USB port
aux audio input jack
HARD DRIVE
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

