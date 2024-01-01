Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

96,966 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT Remote Start | Heated Front Seats

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT Remote Start | Heated Front Seats

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

96,966KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXVEX9K6218328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5ACX1
  • Mileage 96,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
audio
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, urethane

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
All-Wheel Drive
Trailering equipment
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
GVWR, 4850 lbs. (2200 kg)
Trailer hitch, factory installed
Fuel, gasoline, E15

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...

Convenience

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour
Trim, Bright lower window
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Manual
Visors
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Dual-stage
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
blackwall
driver and right front passenger
Tire
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
High Intensity Discharge
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
covered
Headlamp control
front auxiliary
roof-rail
push-button
rear split-folding with centre armrest
separate cavity
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
FACTORY INSTALLED
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
T125/70R17
4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

2019 Chevrolet Equinox