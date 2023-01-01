Menu
Account
Sign In
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2019 Chevrolet Impala

134,807 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Premier Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Premier Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,807KM
Used
VIN 2G1105S39K9159271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,807 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
Battery, 70AH, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Axle, 2.77 final drive ratio

Exterior

Sunroof
Wipers, front intermittent
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass with power sunshade
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Sill plates, front, chrome

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake control, cornering
Door and window locks, rear child security, power
Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Interior

Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Trunk opening touch pad
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Defogger, rear-window
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Cargo convenience net, trunk
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Lamp, interior, ambient, door
Lamp, interior, ambient instrument panel
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
Armrest, rear centre
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Keyless Open
Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless Charging for devices
Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 11-speaker system, sound-stage signal processing
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Additional Features

Steering
Trunk release
Visors
brakes
headlamps
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Seat
4-wheel disc
Electric
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Audio system feature
Wipers
rear child security
front intermittent
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
colour display includes trip/fuel information
variable assist
High Intensity Discharge
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
driver 8-way power
rear 60/40 split-folding
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
upper and lower auxiliary
Door and window locks
vehicle information and vehicle messages
driver power lumbar
front passenger power lumbar
4-spoke leather-wrapped
power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
front passenger 8-way power
BOSE CENTREPOINT SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM 11-SPEAKER SYSTEM
SOUND-STAGE SIGNAL PROCESSING
tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass with power sunshade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT Holiday Boxing Event on Now!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT Holiday Boxing Event on Now!! 27,648 KM $26,956 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Enclave Premium Holiday Boxing Event on Now!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Enclave Premium Holiday Boxing Event on Now!! 28,872 KM $48,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country Holiday Boxing Event on Now!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country Holiday Boxing Event on Now!! 72,306 KM $76,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Impala