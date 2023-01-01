Menu
<p><em><strong><u>Dealer# 4660</u></strong></em></p><p><strong>**Safetied**</strong></p><p><strong>CLEAN TITLE / Non- Accident Vehicle</strong></p><p><strong>Some of the premium features Includes: </strong></p><ul><li>1.5L DOHC 4 cylinder Engine</li><li>Remote/Command Start</li><li>Cruise Control</li><li>6-speed automatic w/driver shift control</li><li>Engine control, stop-start system</li><li>Rear Vision Camera display</li><li>Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone</li><li>Front wheel drive</li><li>Remote keyless entry system</li><li>6-speaker sound system</li><li>Cruise Control</li></ul><p>and many more…</p><p><strong>Office # </strong>(204) 255-1297     </p><p><strong>Direct Sales # </strong>(204) 881-5932 </p><p><strong>Toll Free #</strong> 1-866-439-2295 </p><p><strong>Email: </strong>sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p>                                                                  <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong></p><p><strong>                                                        Address: </strong>2850 Dugald Road</p><p>                           We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!</p>

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

200,900 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

200,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5STXKF186302

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KF186302
  • Mileage 200,900 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

