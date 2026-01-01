$17,499+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT LT Convenience Package
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT LT Convenience Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLACK/BRANDY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,349 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear Vision Camera | Cruise Control | Chevrolet Infotainment System with 7 Inch Colour Touch Screen | Power Heated Mirrors | Remote Vehicle Start | Bucket Seats |
Looking for a practical, fuel-efficient compact SUV that doesn't skimp on comfort or convenience? This 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT in Silver Ice Metallic checks all the right boxes accident-free history, a solid feature set, and everyday versatility that makes it a smart choice for city commuting or weekend getaways.
Key Features:
- Accident-free vehicle history
- Remote Engine Start warm up or cool down your Trax before you even step outside
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- 7" Colour Touch Screen with 6-Speaker Audio System
- Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel audio controls
- Rearview Camera and 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Braking System with Panic Brake Assist
- Heated Power Exterior Mirrors a true Manitoba winter essential
- Hill Start Assist and Front-Wheel Drive for confident everyday driving
- Fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with highway economy of 7.6 L/100 km
With 49,105 km on the odometer, this Trax has plenty of life left and is ready for its next chapter. Whether you're navigating busy streets or loading up for a weekend trip, the roll-up cargo cover and 5-passenger seating make it as functional as it is comfortable.
Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, explore more details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us today to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the buying process straightforward and enjoyable on your terms.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811