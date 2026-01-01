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Rear Vision Camera | Cruise Control | Chevrolet Infotainment System with 7 Inch Colour Touch Screen | Power Heated Mirrors | Remote Vehicle Start | Bucket Seats | Looking for a practical, fuel-efficient compact SUV that doesnt skimp on comfort or convenience? This 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT in Silver Ice Metallic checks all the right boxes accident-free history, a solid feature set, and everyday versatility that makes it a smart choice for city commuting or weekend getaways. Key Features: - Accident-free vehicle history - Remote Engine Start warm up or cool down your Trax before you even step outside - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - 7 Colour Touch Screen with 6-Speaker Audio System - Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel audio controls - Rearview Camera and 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Braking System with Panic Brake Assist - Heated Power Exterior Mirrors a true Manitoba winter essential - Hill Start Assist and Front-Wheel Drive for confident everyday driving - Fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with highway economy of 7.6 L/100 km With 49,105 km on the odometer, this Trax has plenty of life left and is ready for its next chapter. Whether youre navigating busy streets or loading up for a weekend trip, the roll-up cargo cover and 5-passenger seating make it as functional as it is comfortable. Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, explore more details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us today to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the buying process straightforward and enjoyable on your terms. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2019 Chevrolet Trax

49,349 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT LT Convenience Package

Watch This Vehicle
14342021

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT LT Convenience Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

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Contact Seller
Sale

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
49,349KM
VIN 3GNCJLSB9KL402350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK/BRANDY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Vision Camera | Cruise Control | Chevrolet Infotainment System with 7 Inch Colour Touch Screen | Power Heated Mirrors | Remote Vehicle Start | Bucket Seats |
Looking for a practical, fuel-efficient compact SUV that doesn't skimp on comfort or convenience? This 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT in Silver Ice Metallic checks all the right boxes accident-free history, a solid feature set, and everyday versatility that makes it a smart choice for city commuting or weekend getaways.

Key Features:
- Accident-free vehicle history
- Remote Engine Start warm up or cool down your Trax before you even step outside
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- 7" Colour Touch Screen with 6-Speaker Audio System
- Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel audio controls
- Rearview Camera and 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Braking System with Panic Brake Assist
- Heated Power Exterior Mirrors a true Manitoba winter essential
- Hill Start Assist and Front-Wheel Drive for confident everyday driving
- Fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with highway economy of 7.6 L/100 km

With 49,105 km on the odometer, this Trax has plenty of life left and is ready for its next chapter. Whether you're navigating busy streets or loading up for a weekend trip, the roll-up cargo cover and 5-passenger seating make it as functional as it is comfortable.

Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, explore more details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us today to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the buying process straightforward and enjoyable on your terms.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-5811

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$17,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Chevrolet Trax