$27,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$27,890
+ taxes & licensing
85,412KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1DG5KR652939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Luxury White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 85,412 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4302
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
180-amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs)
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Birchwood Kia West
2022 Kia Forte LX 46,725 KM $22,450 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX Premium 13,976 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sedona LX 114,968 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood Kia West
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,890
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Kia West
204-888-4542
2019 Chrysler Pacifica