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If youre looking for a capable, well-equipped SUV that handles Manitoba winters with confidence, this 2019 Ford Escape SEL in striking Ruby Red Metallic delivers exactly that. With 4WD, a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and a feature-packed interior, this is the kind of vehicle that earns its keep every single day. Key Features: - Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive ready for year-round conditions - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning personalized comfort for driver and passenger - Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with Cruise Control refined feel on every drive - FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot keep everyone connected on the go - Power Liftgate hands-free rear cargo access when your hands are full - Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors with Convex Spotter added visibility in tight spots - Reverse Sensing System with Rear Parking Sensors & Back-Up Camera confident maneuvering - Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential improved traction when you need it most Safety Highlights: - Safety Canopy Curtain Airbags (1st & 2nd Row) - Dual Stage Front & Side-Mounted Airbags - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Rear Child Safety Locks At 101,499 km, this Escape has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect exceptional value. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive appointment. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime and well make the process straightforward and hassle-free. Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford Escape

101,499 KM

Details Description Features

$19,889

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
14114785

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14114785
  2. 14114785
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,889

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,499KM
VIN 1FMCU9H99KUB88887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,499 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped SUV that handles Manitoba winters with confidence, this 2019 Ford Escape SEL in striking Ruby Red Metallic delivers exactly that. With 4WD, a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and a feature-packed interior, this is the kind of vehicle that earns its keep every single day.

Key Features:
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive ready for year-round conditions
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning personalized comfort for driver and passenger
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with Cruise Control refined feel on every drive
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot keep everyone connected on the go
- Power Liftgate hands-free rear cargo access when your hands are full
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors with Convex Spotter added visibility in tight spots
- Reverse Sensing System with Rear Parking Sensors & Back-Up Camera confident maneuvering
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential improved traction when you need it most

Safety Highlights:
- Safety Canopy Curtain Airbags (1st & 2nd Row)
- Dual Stage Front & Side-Mounted Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Rear Child Safety Locks

At 101,499 km, this Escape has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect exceptional value. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive appointment. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime and we'll make the process straightforward and hassle-free.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$19,889

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Escape