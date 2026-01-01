$19,889+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Low Kilometers !
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$19,889
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 101,499 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped SUV that handles Manitoba winters with confidence, this 2019 Ford Escape SEL in striking Ruby Red Metallic delivers exactly that. With 4WD, a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and a feature-packed interior, this is the kind of vehicle that earns its keep every single day.
Key Features:
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive ready for year-round conditions
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning personalized comfort for driver and passenger
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with Cruise Control refined feel on every drive
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot keep everyone connected on the go
- Power Liftgate hands-free rear cargo access when your hands are full
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors with Convex Spotter added visibility in tight spots
- Reverse Sensing System with Rear Parking Sensors & Back-Up Camera confident maneuvering
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential improved traction when you need it most
Safety Highlights:
- Safety Canopy Curtain Airbags (1st & 2nd Row)
- Dual Stage Front & Side-Mounted Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Rear Child Safety Locks
At 101,499 km, this Escape has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect exceptional value. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive appointment. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime and we'll make the process straightforward and hassle-free.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Mechanical
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204-661-9555