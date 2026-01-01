2019 Ford Explorer

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<p>LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACK-UP CAMERA, 3RD ROW SEATING, HEATED SEATS, LUGGAGE RACK, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, 4WD, REAR A/C, SPOILER, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, KEYLESS GO, BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM RADIO, SATELLITE RADIO, FRONT POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px; id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2019 Ford Explorer

86,819 KM

Details Description

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14208491

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
86,819KM
VIN 1FM5K8DH1KGA66352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,819 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACK-UP CAMERA, 3RD ROW SEATING, HEATED SEATS, LUGGAGE RACK, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, 4WD, REAR A/C, SPOILER, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, KEYLESS GO, BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM RADIO, SATELLITE RADIO, FRONT POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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204-888-4070

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$25,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 Ford Explorer