$36,629+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT | Cruise Control | Rear View Camera
2019 Ford F-150
XLT | Cruise Control | Rear View Camera
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$36,629
+ taxes & licensing
135,785KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E41KKE00176
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 135,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Ingot Silver Metallic 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
2019 Ford F-150