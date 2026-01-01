$32,938+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 302A Sport | One Owner | Low Kilometers !
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 302A Sport | One Owner | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$32,938
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 93,751 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford F-150 XLT with the 302A Luxury Equipment Group is a well-equipped, capable work and weekend truck built for those who demand more from their daily driver. With a proven 2.7L EcoBoost V6, full-time 4WD, and a crew cab layout, this truck handles whatever you throw at it on the job site or out on the highway.
- 302A Luxury Equipment Group adds premium features beyond the standard XLT
- 2.7L 6-cylinder EcoBoost engine with automatic transmission and 4WD
- Crew cab with short bed and seating for 5
- Fuel economy rated at 9.8L/100km highway and 12.7L/100km city
- Back-Up Camera for confident maneuvering in tight spaces
- Safety Canopy System with curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd row passengers
- Auto High-Beam Headlamps with delay-off for improved nighttime visibility
- Electric Parking Brake with Hill Hold Control for added convenience and control
- Ingot Silver Metallic exterior with black interior a clean, sharp combination
With 92,473 km on the clock, this F-150 has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect real value. Visit Birchwood Ford online at birchwoodford.ca or come see it in person to book your test drive, ask questions, or get the purchase process started whatever works best for you.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
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204-661-9555