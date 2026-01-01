$34,327+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 502a | Local Trade | Low Kilometers | Nice Shape !
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 502a | Local Trade | Low Kilometers | Nice Shape !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$34,327
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 137,839 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton that's ready to work and still feel premium doing it, this 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT delivers. Featuring the 502A Luxury Equipment Group, a punchy 2.7L EcoBoost V6, and 4WD capability, this local trade comes in low kilometers and great shape a rare combination at this price point.
Key Features:
- 502A Luxury Equipment Group adds premium tech and comfort upgrades beyond the standard LARIAT
- Local trade known history, sourced right here in the market
- Low kilometers for a 2019 at 138,000 km well within its working life
- 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD and automatic transmission
- Fuel economy rated at 9.8 L/100 km highway efficient for a 4WD truck
- White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior with Ebony interior
- Safety Canopy System with curtain airbags, front and side-mounted airbags
- MyKey System, Electric Parking Brake, Hill Hold Control, and 4-Wheel ABS
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and worth your time. Whether you're ready to move forward or still have questions, we're here to help. Reserve this truck online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today visit us at birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to get the process started.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-661-9555