Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low Mileage 2019 GMC Savana 2500,  in great condition,Air Conditioned with Cruise control, Power windows and locks. This van is ready to go work right now…Just safetied and serviced including New Front and Rear brakes. Carfax report available on our website. Good Condition throughout.  Priced Right at Only $32,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Commercial Lease and Finance options available.Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.</p>

2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Cargo Van

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1712102732
  2. 1712102725
  3. 1712102731
  4. 1712102728
  5. 1712102732
  6. 1712102729
  7. 1712102731
  8. 1712102726
  9. 1712102732
  10. 1712102727
  11. 1712102728
  12. 1712102729
  13. 1712102729
  14. 1712102731
  15. 1712102730
  16. 1712102730
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFG2K1279366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage 2019 GMC Savana 2500,  in great condition,Air Conditioned with Cruise control, Power windows and locks. This van is ready to go work right now…Just safetied and serviced including New Front and Rear brakes. Carfax report available on our website. Good Condition throughout.  Priced Right at Only $32,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Commercial Lease and Finance options available.Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van Cargo Van for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van Cargo Van 126,000 KM $32,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT Platinum for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT Platinum 105,285 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Pontiac G6 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Pontiac G6 36,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van