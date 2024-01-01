$32,950+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Cargo Van
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
$32,950
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Low Mileage 2019 GMC Savana 2500, in great condition,Air Conditioned with Cruise control, Power windows and locks. This van is ready to go work right now…Just safetied and serviced including New Front and Rear brakes. Carfax report available on our website. Good Condition throughout. Priced Right at Only $32,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Commercial Lease and Finance options available.Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
