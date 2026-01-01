$37,407+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$37,407
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 117,362 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats | X31 Off Road Package | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats |
This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is built for those who want a capable, well-equipped half-ton without compromise. With the X31 Off-Road Package, Trailering Package, and a 5.3L V8 under the hood, this truck is ready for whatever you haul, tow, or tackle on pavement or off it.
- 5.3L V8 with 4WD and automatic transmission serious power for towing and off-road use
- X31 Off-Road Package purpose-built for drivers who go beyond the pavement
- Trailering Package (Z82) properly equipped to handle your trailer or boat with confidence
- Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats and Elevation Value Package a strong feature set above the base trim
- Remote vehicle starter start warming (or cooling) the cab before you even step outside
- LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass distinctive Elevation exterior details in Summit White
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls
- Teen Driver mode, StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance, and full airbag suite safety built in at every level
- Built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices connectivity on the go
With 117,362 km on the clock, this Sierra has been driven but has plenty of life ahead. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, browse inventory at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or reach out to our team to book a test drive, ask questions, or get started on your purchase today.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
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Exterior
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