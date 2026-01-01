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Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats | X31 Off Road Package | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is built for those who want a capable, well-equipped half-ton without compromise. With the X31 Off-Road Package, Trailering Package, and a 5.3L V8 under the hood, this truck is ready for whatever you haul, tow, or tackle on pavement or off it. - 5.3L V8 with 4WD and automatic transmission serious power for towing and off-road use - X31 Off-Road Package purpose-built for drivers who go beyond the pavement - Trailering Package (Z82) properly equipped to handle your trailer or boat with confidence - Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats and Elevation Value Package a strong feature set above the base trim - Remote vehicle starter start warming (or cooling) the cab before you even step outside - LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass distinctive Elevation exterior details in Summit White - Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls - Teen Driver mode, StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance, and full airbag suite safety built in at every level - Built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices connectivity on the go With 117,362 km on the clock, this Sierra has been driven but has plenty of life ahead. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, browse inventory at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or reach out to our team to book a test drive, ask questions, or get started on your purchase today. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

117,362 KM

Details Description Features

$37,407

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats

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13987110

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$37,407

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
117,362KM
VIN 1GTU9CED4KZ257150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats | X31 Off Road Package | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats |
This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is built for those who want a capable, well-equipped half-ton without compromise. With the X31 Off-Road Package, Trailering Package, and a 5.3L V8 under the hood, this truck is ready for whatever you haul, tow, or tackle on pavement or off it.

- 5.3L V8 with 4WD and automatic transmission serious power for towing and off-road use
- X31 Off-Road Package purpose-built for drivers who go beyond the pavement
- Trailering Package (Z82) properly equipped to handle your trailer or boat with confidence
- Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats and Elevation Value Package a strong feature set above the base trim
- Remote vehicle starter start warming (or cooling) the cab before you even step outside
- LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass distinctive Elevation exterior details in Summit White
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls
- Teen Driver mode, StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance, and full airbag suite safety built in at every level
- Built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices connectivity on the go

With 117,362 km on the clock, this Sierra has been driven but has plenty of life ahead. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, browse inventory at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or reach out to our team to book a test drive, ask questions, or get started on your purchase today.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Mechanical

4-wheel drive

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
Front
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
leather-wrapped
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
outside heated power-adjustable
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
deep-tinted
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
frame-mounted
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$37,407

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 GMC Sierra 1500