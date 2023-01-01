2019 GMC Terrain

Hill Descent Control

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Horn, dual-note

Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...