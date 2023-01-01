2019 Honda Passport

$39,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 3 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10035507

10035507 Stock #: F54MPH

F54MPH VIN: 5FNYF8H53KB501601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,368 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 1 Skid Plate Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) GVWR: 2,400 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Sunroof tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Wheels w/Black Accents Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, adjustable driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

