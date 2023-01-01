Menu
2019 Honda Passport

40,368 KM

Details Description Features

$39,985

+ tax & licensing
$39,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2019 Honda Passport

2019 Honda Passport

EX-L

2019 Honda Passport

EX-L

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$39,985

+ taxes & licensing

40,368KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10035507
  • Stock #: F54MPH
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H53KB501601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F54MPH
  • Mileage 40,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
GVWR: 2,400 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Wheels w/Black Accents
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, adjustable driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest
Analog Appearance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

