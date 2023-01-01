2019 Infiniti Q60

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report
At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Audio input jack
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support), memory front seats, w/driver's seat power torso bolster and driver's seat power lumbar support
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: engine block heater
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: INFINITI InTouch w/Nav/Bose Performance -inc: dual display system w/upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens, SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial, voice recognition for navigation, audio, Bluetooth and vehicle information in...