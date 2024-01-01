Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2019 Jeep Cherokee

55,468 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited | Incoming |

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited | Incoming |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  11124019
  2. 11124019
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

55,468KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMDN5KD153669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ski Grey/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,468 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Bright dual exhaust tips
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
8.4" Touchscreen
USB Mobile Projection
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
3.251 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Stop-Start System
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2019 Jeep Cherokee