Menu
Account
Sign In
Locally Owned! Key Features - ParkView Rear BackUp Camera - Uconnect 4 with 7inch display - Google Android Auto - Apple CarPlay capable - Heated steering wheel - Front heated seats - Remote start system - Class II hitch receiver - Bodycolour Jeep Freedom Top hardtop - Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top - ParkSense Rear Park Assist System - BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2019 Jeep Wrangler

85,685 KM

Details Description Features

$41,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | Cold Weather Group |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | Cold Weather Group |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11007635
  2. 11007635
  3. 11007635
  4. 11007635
  5. 11007635
  6. 11007635
  7. 11007635
  8. 11007635
  9. 11007635
  10. 11007635
  11. 11007635
  12. 11007635
  13. 11007635
  14. 11007635
  15. 11007635
  16. 11007635
  17. 11007635
  18. 11007635
  19. 11007635
  20. 11007635
  21. 11007635
  22. 11007635
  23. 11007635
  24. 11007635
  25. 11007635
  26. 11007635
Contact Seller

$41,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,685KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEG2KW602090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5CYF7
  • Mileage 85,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned!
Key Features

- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Uconnect 4 with 7inch display
- Google Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay capable
- Heated steering wheel
- Front heated seats
- Remote start system
- Class II hitch receiver
- Bodycolour Jeep Freedom Top hardtop
- Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Delete Sunrider Soft Top
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Sport | Sunroof | TBC | 3.92 | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 RAM 1500 Sport | Sunroof | TBC | 3.92 | 58,215 KM $48,225 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Sport | Sunroof | TBC | 3.92 | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 RAM 1500 Sport | Sunroof | TBC | 3.92 | 58,215 KM $48,225 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport 'S' | Heated Seats | Remote Start | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport 'S' | Heated Seats | Remote Start | 31,675 KM $44,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,798

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler