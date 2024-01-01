Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Heres your golden opportunity! Locally owned, maintained and kept immaculately clean by the previous owner, this Countryman is an opportunity you cant pass on. Premier line trim, navigation and a gorgeous panoramic roof allowing in all the natural light you could ask for. Come down and drive it to experience what Mini has spent years perfecting! - Premier Line - Navigation - Comfort Access - Heated Front Seats - Automatic Climate Controls - 18 Black Alloy Wheels - Blacked Out Roof and Mirror Caps - Automatic Trunk - Automatic Front Drivers Seat Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. 360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options! Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

30,010 KM

$30,599

+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S LOCAL | CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIER

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S LOCAL | CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIER

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$30,599

+ taxes & licensing

30,010KM
Used
VIN WMZYT5C50K3G93316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5DKEH
  • Mileage 30,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's your golden opportunity! Locally owned, maintained and kept immaculately clean by the previous owner, this Countryman is an opportunity you can't pass on. Premier line trim, navigation and a gorgeous panoramic roof allowing in all the natural light you could ask for. Come down and drive it to experience what Mini has spent years perfecting!
- Premier Line
- Navigation
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Automatic Climate Controls
- 18" Black Alloy Wheels
- Blacked Out Roof and Mirror Caps
- Automatic Trunk
- Automatic Front Driver's Seat
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
Axle ratio: 3.20
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo
GVWR: 2,130 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$30,599

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman