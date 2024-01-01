$30,599+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S LOCAL | CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIER
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S LOCAL | CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIER
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$30,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5DKEH
- Mileage 30,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's your golden opportunity! Locally owned, maintained and kept immaculately clean by the previous owner, this Countryman is an opportunity you can't pass on. Premier line trim, navigation and a gorgeous panoramic roof allowing in all the natural light you could ask for. Come down and drive it to experience what Mini has spent years perfecting!
- Premier Line
- Navigation
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Automatic Climate Controls
- 18" Black Alloy Wheels
- Blacked Out Roof and Mirror Caps
- Automatic Trunk
- Automatic Front Driver's Seat
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Mini
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Mini
Winnipeg Mini
Call Dealer
204-887-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-887-6464