$24,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 AWD - Htd Seats, 8in Scrn, CarPlay, Rmt Strt
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 AWD - Htd Seats, 8in Scrn, CarPlay, Rmt Strt
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$24,600
+ taxes & licensing
48,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4BL4BW7KN311817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9889
- Mileage 48,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** LOCAL LOW KM AWD NISSAN ALTIMA! *** HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START!! *** CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, PUSH BUTTON IGNITION, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO!! *** Gorgeous AWD Altima, locally purchased and diligently serviced at Vickar Nissan right here in Winnipeg! All wheel drive to conquer snow and ice with ease, all while getting incredible fuel economy!! Save big at the pump - this Altima is powered by a fuel-sipping 2.5L Engine!! Loaded up with tons of amazing new features like HEATED SEATS......8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ CarPlay & Android Auto......REMOTE START......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Support......BACKUP CAMERA......Bluetooth Audio......SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO.......AUX/USB Inputs......Electronic Parking Brake......PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION......KEYLESS ENTRY......Privacy Tinted Windows......Chrome Appearance Package (Grille, Trim, Accents)......HID Projector Headlights......Rear USB Charging Ports......Flat Bottom Sport Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Contrast-Stitched Interior w/ Carbon-Style Trim......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......DIGITAL VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Intelligent AWD SYSTEM......Fuel-Efficient 2.5L I4 Engine......16 INCH RIMS w/ HANKOOK All Season Tires!!
This AWD Altima comes with fitted Floor Mats and only 48,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $24,600 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This AWD Altima comes with fitted Floor Mats and only 48,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $24,600 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2023 Sea-Doo GTX Pro 2 GTX Pro 130s w/ Triton Trailer... Super low hours! 82 KM $34,600 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL - As Traded! Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Alloys 170,000 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Luxury - Pano Rf, Heatd/Cooled Lthr, Nav 159,000 KM $30,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,600
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2019 Nissan Altima