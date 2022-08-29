Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,239

+ tax & licensing
$27,239

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$27,239

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9226609
  Stock #: 1235
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM4KC632108

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2019 NISSAN PATHFINDER SV AWD 3.5L CVT THIS SUV HAS MANY NICE OPTIONS FROM COMMAND START,  HEATED SEATS AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS WHICH IS GOOD TO KNOW. SAFE FAMILY VEHICLE WITH 3RD ROW SEATING FOR LARGER FAMILIES. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
command start
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Back to Top

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-XXXX

204-688-1001

