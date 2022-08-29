$27,239+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 1235
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM4KC632108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2019 NISSAN PATHFINDER SV AWD 3.5L CVT THIS SUV HAS MANY NICE OPTIONS FROM COMMAND START, HEATED SEATS AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS WHICH IS GOOD TO KNOW. SAFE FAMILY VEHICLE WITH 3RD ROW SEATING FOR LARGER FAMILIES.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
command start
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
