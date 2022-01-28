$39,997 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 8 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8266233

8266233 Stock #: 25389

25389 VIN: 1C6RR7FG0KS592010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25389

Mileage 62,822 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Power Antenna Exterior cassette player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.