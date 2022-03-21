Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

85,302 KM

Details Description Features

$36,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SXT Plus* 4x4/Quad/6 Seater/Box liner/Step bars

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SXT Plus* 4x4/Quad/6 Seater/Box liner/Step bars

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 8673500
  2. 8673500
  3. 8673500
  4. 8673500
  5. 8673500
  6. 8673500
  7. 8673500
  8. 8673500
  9. 8673500
  10. 8673500
  11. 8673500
  12. 8673500
  13. 8673500
  14. 8673500
  15. 8673500
  16. 8673500
  17. 8673500
  18. 8673500
  19. 8673500
Contact Seller

$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

85,302KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8673500
  • Stock #: 25542
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG3KS595225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25542
  • Mileage 85,302 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * QUAD, 4x4, 6 SEATER, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HITCH, V6, BED LINER, STEP BARS Make those duties, trips or errands SMOOTH and COMFORTABLE in this ''MULTI-PURPOSE'' 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SXT Plus Quad. Equipped with features such as 4x4, 6 SEATER, QUAD CAB, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HITCH, V6 and more! See us today! ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Running Boards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 72,316 KM
$28,788 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST* A...
 54,329 KM
$45,997 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 62,414 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory