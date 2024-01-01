Menu
<p>CREW, 4WD, 5 PASSENGER HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, ONSTAR, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REMOTE START, ABS, HITCH, SIDE STEPS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, RUNNING BOARDS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL</p><p></p><p></p><p>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price.</p><p>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!</p>

Used
2019 RAM 1500 Classic