Dealer permit #5686

2019 RAM 2500

80,663 KM

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500

Laramie | NAV | Adaptive Cruise | Sunroof |

2019 RAM 2500

Laramie | NAV | Adaptive Cruise | Sunroof |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  11138554
  2. 11138554
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

80,663KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5KJXKG538978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,663 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
121.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs)
1365.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Chrome Front Bumper
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Power 8-Way Adjust Front Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 RAM 2500