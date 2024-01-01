$49,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Stingray Boat Co 201DS
140HP SUZUKI WITH TRAILER
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 5MA919
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE STORAGE TILL SPRING 2024! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!!
Dive into the exhilarating world of boating with the 2019 Stingray 201DS, a vessel that encapsulates the epitome of adventure and luxury on the water! Crafted with precision and passion, this magnificent boat is propelled by a formidable 140HP Suzuki outboard engine, ensuring unparalleled performance and efficiency on every voyage.
Prepare to be captivated by the sleek and sporty design of the Stingray 201DS, boasting graceful lines and a striking profile that commands attention wherever it goes. Whether you're cruising along the coastline or exploring hidden coves, this vessel promises to turn heads and inspire envy with its undeniable charm.
Step aboard and indulge in the plush comforts of the spacious cockpit, meticulously designed to provide both style and functionality. With ample seating for friends and family, you can effortlessly entertain and unwind in the lap of luxury while basking in the warm embrace of the sun-kissed deck.
Experience the thrill of cutting through the waves with unparalleled agility and grace, thanks to the advanced hull design and responsive handling of the Stingray 201DS. Whether you're craving high-speed excitement or leisurely cruising, this versatile vessel offers a seamless blend of performance and comfort for every nautical adventure.
Equipped with an array of premium amenities and cutting-edge features, including a sleek helm console, integrated swim platform, and ample storage space, the Stingray 201DS ensures that every moment on the water is nothing short of extraordinary.
Don't miss your chance to own this masterpiece of maritime engineering! Embark on a journey of endless possibilities and make memories that will last a lifetime with the 2019 Stingray 201DS. Discover the true essence of boating excellence and elevate your aquatic lifestyle to new heights today!
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023 AND 2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around.
Used Boat
