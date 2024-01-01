$35,899+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX
STI
2019 Subaru WRX
STI
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$35,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Subaru WRX STI is more than just a car; it's a testament to Subaru's commitment to performance and innovation. With its rally-inspired roots, the WRX STI offers a unique blend of power, precision, and practicality. It's a vehicle that not only excels on the track but also provides everyday usability, making it a versatile choice for driving enthusiasts. Whether you're drawn to its robust engine, advanced all-wheel-drive system, or the sheer thrill of its handling capabilities, the WRX STI stands out as a symbol of driving passion. Its aggressive styling and modern technology ensure that it remains relevant and exciting in a competitive market. For those who crave an engaging and dynamic driving experience, the 2019 Subaru WRX STI is a car that delivers on all fronts, promising a journey that's as exhilarating as it is memorable.
FEATURES OF THE 2019 SUBARU WRX STI
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Remote Trunk Release
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Vehicle Dynamics Control
- Traction Control
- Driver Controlled Center Differential
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
PERFORMANCE
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
- Manual Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
Auto Show Sales & Finance
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
+ taxes & licensing
204-560-6292