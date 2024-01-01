Menu
Account
Sign In
<p 2019=\\ a=\\ adds=\\ advanced=\\ aggressive=\\ all-wheel-drive=\\ an=\\ and=\\ arial=\\ blend=\\ can=\\ commitment=\\ design.=\\ distinctive=\\ drive=\\ driver-centric=\\ driving=\\ edition=\\ ensuring=\\ enthusiasts.=\\ every=\\ exclusivity=\\ exhilarating=\\ experience=\\ extra=\\ fan=\\ few=\\ for=\\ from=\\ gray=\\ handling=\\ helvetica=\\ heritage=\\ high-performance=\\ impress=\\ in=\\ innovation.=\\ introduction=\\ is=\\ its=\\ layer=\\ limited=\\ long-time=\\ making=\\ match.=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ model=\\ must-have=\\ new=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ or=\\ p=\\ performance=\\ powerful=\\ rally=\\ re=\\ responsive=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ series.=\\ shines=\\ sti=\\ style=\padding: 0px; margin: 12px 0px 0px; word-break: break-word; line-height: var(--cib-type-body2-line-height); font-variation-settings: var(--cib-type-body2-font-variation-settings); color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ subaru=\\ sure=\\ testament=\\ that=\\ the=\\ through=\\ to=\\ unicode=\\ whether=\\ with=\\ world=\\ wrx=\\>The 2019 Subaru WRX STI is more than just a car; its a testament to Subarus commitment to performance and innovation. With its rally-inspired roots, the WRX STI offers a unique blend of power, precision, and practicality. Its a vehicle that not only excels on the track but also provides everyday usability, making it a versatile choice for driving enthusiasts. Whether youre drawn to its robust engine, advanced all-wheel-drive system, or the sheer thrill of its handling capabilities, the WRX STI stands out as a symbol of driving passion. Its aggressive styling and modern technology ensure that it remains relevant and exciting in a competitive market. For those who crave an engaging and dynamic driving experience, the 2019 Subaru WRX STI is a car that delivers on all fronts, promising a journey thats as exhilarating as it is memorable.</p><p 2019=\\ a=\\ adds=\\ advanced=\\ aggressive=\\ all-wheel-drive=\\ an=\\ and=\\ arial=\\ blend=\\ can=\\ commitment=\\ design.=\\ distinctive=\\ drive=\\ driver-centric=\\ driving=\\ edition=\\ ensuring=\\ enthusiasts.=\\ every=\\ exclusivity=\\ exhilarating=\\ experience=\\ extra=\\ fan=\\ few=\\ for=\\ from=\\ gray=\\ handling=\\ helvetica=\\ heritage=\\ high-performance=\\ impress=\\ in=\\ innovation.=\\ introduction=\\ is=\\ its=\\ layer=\\ limited=\\ long-time=\\ making=\\ match.=\\ meiryo=\\ microsoft=\\ model=\\ must-have=\\ new=\\ of=\\ offers=\\ or=\\ p=\\ performance=\\ powerful=\\ rally=\\ re=\\ responsive=\\ s=\\ segoe=\\ series.=\\ shines=\\ sti=\\ style=\padding: 0px; margin: 12px 0px 0px; word-break: break-word; line-height: var(--cib-type-body2-line-height); font-variation-settings: var(--cib-type-body2-font-variation-settings); color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: -apple-system, Roboto, SegoeUI, \ subaru=\\ sure=\\ testament=\\ that=\\ the=\\ through=\\ to=\\ unicode=\\ whether=\\ with=\\ world=\\ wrx=\\> </p><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2019 SUBARU WRX STI</strong><br /><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Remote Trunk Release</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Vehicle Dynamics Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Driver Controlled Center Differential</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>7-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>AUX Input</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</li> <li>Manual Transmission</li></ul><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2019 Subaru WRX

114,750 KM

Details Description

$35,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Subaru WRX

STI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru WRX

STI

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11806985
  2. 11806985
  3. 11806985
  4. 11806985
  5. 11806985
  6. 11806985
  7. 11806985
  8. 11806985
  9. 11806985
  10. 11806985
  11. 11806985
  12. 11806985
  13. 11806985
  14. 11806985
  15. 11806985
  16. 11806985
  17. 11806985
  18. 11806985
  19. 11806985
  20. 11806985
  21. 11806985
  22. 11806985
  23. 11806985
  24. 11806985
  25. 11806985
  26. 11806985
  27. 11806985
  28. 11806985
  29. 11806985
  30. 11806985
  31. 11806985
  32. 11806985
  33. 11806985
  34. 11806985
Contact Seller

$35,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,750KM
VIN JF1VA2R63K9806828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Subaru WRX STI is more than just a car; it's a testament to Subaru's commitment to performance and innovation. With its rally-inspired roots, the WRX STI offers a unique blend of power, precision, and practicality. It's a vehicle that not only excels on the track but also provides everyday usability, making it a versatile choice for driving enthusiasts. Whether you're drawn to its robust engine, advanced all-wheel-drive system, or the sheer thrill of its handling capabilities, the WRX STI stands out as a symbol of driving passion. Its aggressive styling and modern technology ensure that it remains relevant and exciting in a competitive market. For those who crave an engaging and dynamic driving experience, the 2019 Subaru WRX STI is a car that delivers on all fronts, promising a journey that's as exhilarating as it is memorable.

FEATURES OF THE 2019 SUBARU WRX STI

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Trunk Release

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Vehicle Dynamics Control
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Controlled Center Differential
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • USB Ports
  • AUX Input

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
  • Manual Transmission

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD - LOADED!!! Well Maintained Vehicle!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD - LOADED!!! Well Maintained Vehicle!!! 102,250 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD - Sunroof, Htd Steering & Leather !! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD - Sunroof, Htd Steering & Leather !! 86,250 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab - Local MB Owner!!Loaded!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab - Local MB Owner!!Loaded!!! 85,500 KM $53,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,899

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru WRX