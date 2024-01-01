$39,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX
90HP WITH TRAILER
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$39,988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 69C919
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE STORAGE TILL SPRING 2024! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Immerse Yourself in Serene Aquatic Adventures with the 2019 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX, Equipped with a Robust 90HP Mercury Engine and Trailer Included! A Minn Kota 12v trolling motor and Lowrance fish finder are included!
Step into a world of leisure and angling excellence with this meticulously crafted pontoon boat, designed to elevate your fishing escapades and leisurely cruises alike.
Crafted for the discerning adventurer, this Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX boasts a spacious deck, offering ample room for casting lines, hosting gatherings, or simply lounging in the sun-kissed ambiance. Its sturdy construction ensures stability and durability, promising years of enjoyable outings on the water.
Equipped with a powerful 90HP Mercury outboard engine, this vessel effortlessly glides through the water, delivering swift and responsive performance for both leisurely cruises and spirited fishing expeditions. Whether you're exploring tranquil coves or chasing the day's catch, this boat is your steadfast companion on the journey.
Featuring deluxe fishing amenities, including multiple fishing chairs, a live well, and ample storage for all your gear, the Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX ensures that every angling excursion is marked by comfort and convenience.
Beyond its fishing prowess, this pontoon boat offers a haven of relaxation and entertainment. Sink into plush seating, bask in the panoramic views, and create cherished memories with friends and family as you navigate the waterways in style.
Completing this package is a sturdy trailer, providing effortless transportation and storage convenience for your prized vessel.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium 2019 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX, meticulously maintained and ready to embark on its next aquatic adventure. Embrace the freedom of the open water and make every outing an unforgettable experience.
Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around.
