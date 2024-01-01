$24,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
85,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTNK4RBE6K3043295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Blizzard Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24125
- Mileage 85,755 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 95,560 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla S 163,625 KM $13,750 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 23,158 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2019 Toyota Corolla