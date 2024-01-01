Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

85,755 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Hatchback SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

85,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE6K3043295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Blizzard Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24125
  • Mileage 85,755 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

