2019 Toyota RAV4

60,000 KM

Details Description

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Pure EV Mode, Sunroof, Nav

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Pure EV Mode, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10138338
  Stock #: SCV8732
  VIN: 2T3RWRFV0KW003928

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # SCV8732
  Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FUEL SIPPING AWD RAV4 HYBRID W/ EV ONLY MODE! *** POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY *** POWER TAILGATE, HEATED POWER SEATS *** If you are searching for a mid sized SUV with great fuel economy... look no further! This AWD RAV4 Hybrid can operate in pure EV electric mode, and clocks in at a manufacturer-tested average of 5.8L/100 KM on extended drives - woah! Upgraded XLE trim includes a Power SUNROOF...... NAVIGATION......APPLE CARPLAY......Touch Screen Media Center......POWER TAILGATE......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......8 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS SEAT w/ LUMBAR SUPPORT...... Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control......Keyless Entry......REARVIEW BACKUP CAMERA......Drive Mode Selection (EV, Eco, Trail & Sport)......Lane Keeping Assist......Hill Start Assist......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Blind Spot Monitoring......LED Lighting Package (Headlight & Taillights)......Fog Lights......LEATHER STEERING WHEEL......Cargo Area Cover......Satellite Radio......Steering Wheel Media Controls......HEATED POWER MIRRORS......Rain Sensing Wipers......Remote Trunk Release......Garage Door Opener......AWD / 4WD System......2.5L I4 HYBRID ENGINE......Factory 17 Inch Wheels!!

This RAV4 Hybrid come with all original Books & Manuals, two Keys & Fobs and fitted Toyota all weather mats. Now sale price at $45,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

