<strong>*** TOYOTA RAV4 XLE AWD!! LOADED LIKE A LEXUS!! *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, REMOTE START!! *** LEATHER INTERIOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 18 INCH POLISHED ALLOYS!! *** </strong>Wow! Check out this beautifully optioned, well-kept stunning All Wheel Drive Toyota Rav4!! Low mileage and in great condition, this economical and safe SUV is ready for any adventure! What do you get with a Toyota? First off - unparalleled reliability and resale value!! What else?? Tons of factory upgrades on this one, including a big <strong>SUNROOF</strong>......<strong>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</strong>......<strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Black <strong>LEATHER INTERIOR</strong>......<strong>ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL</strong>......<strong>POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT </strong>w/ Lumbar Support......<strong>POWER LIFT GATE</strong>......Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold......Backup Camera......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Keyless Entry......Privacy Tinted Windows......<strong>FOG LIGHTS</strong>......Colour-Matched Bumpers, Mirrors, Handles......Dual Exit Exhaust......Wiper De-Icer......<strong>AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS</strong>......Leather Wrapped Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Digital <strong>VIC </strong>(Vehicle Information Center)......Push Button Ignition......Lane Departure Warning......<strong>DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL</strong>......Rear Seat Center Arm Rest......Dual Rear Charging Ports......Selectable Drive Modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt)......Economical <strong>2.5L I4 ENGINE</strong>......Automatic Transmission......<strong>18 INCH POLISHED ALLOY RIMS!!</strong><br /><br />This Loaded Rav4 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and only 70,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $33,000 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call <a href=\tel:(204)560-6287\>(204)560-6287</a> or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2019 Toyota RAV4

70,000 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - Sunrf, Htd Lthr, Rmt Strt, Adptv Cruise

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - Sunrf, Htd Lthr, Rmt Strt, Adptv Cruise

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV9KW040846

  • Exterior Colour Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10108WAV
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

*** TOYOTA RAV4 XLE AWD!! LOADED LIKE A LEXUS!! *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, REMOTE START!! *** LEATHER INTERIOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 18 INCH POLISHED ALLOYS!! *** Wow! Check out this beautifully optioned, well-kept stunning All Wheel Drive Toyota Rav4!! Low mileage and in great condition, this economical and safe SUV is ready for any adventure! What do you get with a Toyota? First off - unparalleled reliability and resale value!! What else?? Tons of factory upgrades on this one, including a big SUNROOF......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......HEATED SEATS......REMOTE START......Black LEATHER INTERIOR......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEAT w/ Lumbar Support......POWER LIFT GATE......Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold......Backup Camera......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Keyless Entry......Privacy Tinted Windows......FOG LIGHTS......Colour-Matched Bumpers, Mirrors, Handles......Dual Exit Exhaust......Wiper De-Icer......AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS......Leather Wrapped Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Push Button Ignition......Lane Departure Warning......DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL......Rear Seat Center Arm Rest......Dual Rear Charging Ports......Selectable Drive Modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt)......Economical 2.5L I4 ENGINE......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH POLISHED ALLOY RIMS!!

This Loaded Rav4 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and only 70,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $33,000 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 Toyota RAV4