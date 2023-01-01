2019 Toyota Tundra

$60,000 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 9 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9497827

9497827 Stock #: F4X35N

F4X35N VIN: 5TFDY5F15KX826733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 78,982 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single Exhaust Solid Axle rear suspension Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 4.30 Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs) 143.8 L Fuel Tank Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h... 711.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Toyota Safety Sense P Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 9 speakers, antenna pole and 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.