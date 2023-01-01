Menu
2019 Toyota Tundra

78,982 KM

Details Description Features

$60,000

+ tax & licensing
$60,000

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus TRD PRO

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus TRD PRO

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$60,000

+ taxes & licensing

78,982KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9497827
  Stock #: F4X35N
  VIN: 5TFDY5F15KX826733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs)
143.8 L Fuel Tank
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
711.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 9 speakers, antenna pole and 7" display screen

