2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10241538

10241538 Stock #: 73K WHITE 7238

73K WHITE 7238 VIN: 3VV2B7AX7KM057238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 73K WHITE 7238

Mileage 73,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.