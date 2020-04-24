Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced! Black Kidney Grille!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$60,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,003KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4906446
  • Stock #: F3545C
  • VIN: WBA5U9C02LA380755
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Contact Free Purchase Experience! Come Test The Ultimate Driving Experience Today! Local Lease Return!

Premium Enhanced Package
- Automatic Trunk
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Lumbar Support
- Leatherette Dashboard
- Seat Heating, Front and Rear
- Ambient Lighting
- Head-Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
- WiFi Hotspot

19 inch M Lt/Aly Wheels Double-Spoke Black

High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille w/Extended Contents

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

. Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.

