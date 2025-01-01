Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1 data-start=187 data-end=277><strong data-start=189 data-end=275>2020 Buick Enclave Essence SPORT TOURING – Luxury, Style & Comfort in One Package!</strong></h1><p data-start=278 data-end=336><strong data-start=278 data-end=336>188,670 km | AWD | 7-Passenger | Sport Touring Package</strong></p><p data-start=338 data-end=620>Looking for a premium 7-passenger SUV that blends <strong data-start=388 data-end=429>luxury, performance, and practicality</strong>? This <strong data-start=436 data-end=480>2020 Buick Enclave Essence SPORT TOURING</strong> is the perfect fit. With bold styling, a smooth refined ride, and a long list of premium features, this Enclave delivers exceptional value.</p><h2 data-start=622 data-end=653><strong data-start=625 data-end=653>🔥 Sport Touring Package</strong></h2><p data-start=654 data-end=711>Stand out on the road with exclusive ST-package upgrades:</p><ul data-start=712 data-end=887><li data-start=712 data-end=750><p data-start=714 data-end=750>Unique <strong data-start=721 data-end=748>20-inch aluminum wheels</strong></p></li><li data-start=751 data-end=804><p data-start=753 data-end=804>ST-exclusive <strong data-start=766 data-end=779>Black Ice</strong> front grille & accents</p></li><li data-start=805 data-end=837><p data-start=807 data-end=837>Sleek, athletic body styling</p></li><li data-start=838 data-end=887><p data-start=840 data-end=887>Eye-catching <strong data-start=853 data-end=869>Red Metallic</strong> exterior finish</p></li></ul><hr data-start=889 data-end=892 /><h1 data-start=894 data-end=924><strong data-start=896 data-end=924>✨ Key Features & Options</strong></h1><h2 data-start=926 data-end=967><strong data-start=929 data-end=967>✔ Powerful & Confident Performance</strong></h2><ul data-start=968 data-end=1143><li data-start=968 data-end=1023><p data-start=970 data-end=1023><strong data-start=970 data-end=988>3.6L V6 Engine</strong> – smooth, strong, and dependable</p></li><li data-start=1024 data-end=1062><p data-start=1026 data-end=1062><strong data-start=1026 data-end=1060>9-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong></p></li><li data-start=1063 data-end=1119><p data-start=1065 data-end=1119><strong data-start=1065 data-end=1090>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for all-weather confidence</p></li><li data-start=1120 data-end=1143><p data-start=1122 data-end=1143>Drive mode selector</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1145 data-end=1148 /><h1 data-start=1150 data-end=1184><strong data-start=1152 data-end=1184>✔ Premium Interior & Comfort</strong></h1><ul data-start=1185 data-end=1456><li data-start=1185 data-end=1218><p data-start=1187 data-end=1218><strong data-start=1187 data-end=1216>Leather-appointed seating</strong></p></li><li data-start=1219 data-end=1245><p data-start=1221 data-end=1245><strong data-start=1221 data-end=1243>Heated front seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=1246 data-end=1326><p data-start=1248 data-end=1326><strong data-start=1248 data-end=1286>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong> (individual temp settings shown: 24°)</p></li><li data-start=1327 data-end=1371><p data-start=1329 data-end=1371><strong data-start=1329 data-end=1369>Push-button electronic gear selector</strong></p></li><li data-start=1372 data-end=1402><p data-start=1374 data-end=1402><strong data-start=1374 data-end=1400>Power adjustable seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=1403 data-end=1456><p data-start=1405 data-end=1456>QuietTuning Buick interior – extremely quiet ride</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1458 data-end=1461 /><h1 data-start=1463 data-end=1498><strong data-start=1465 data-end=1498>✔ Seating & Cargo Versatility</strong></h1><ul data-start=1499 data-end=1640><li data-start=1499 data-end=1526><p data-start=1501 data-end=1526><strong data-start=1501 data-end=1524>7-Passenger Seating</strong></p></li><li data-start=1527 data-end=1566><p data-start=1529 data-end=1566>Easy-tilt second-row captain chairs</p></li><li data-start=1567 data-end=1589><p data-start=1569 data-end=1589>Spacious third row</p></li><li data-start=1590 data-end=1640><p data-start=1592 data-end=1640>Flat-folding seats for expanded cargo capacity</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1642 data-end=1645 /><h1 data-start=1647 data-end=1680><strong data-start=1649 data-end=1680>✔ Technology & Infotainment</strong></h1><ul data-start=1681 data-end=1916><li data-start=1681 data-end=1726><p data-start=1683 data-end=1726>Buick <strong data-start=1689 data-end=1724>IntelliLink Touchscreen Display</strong></p></li><li data-start=1727 data-end=1763><p data-start=1729 data-end=1763><strong data-start=1729 data-end=1761>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong></p></li><li data-start=1764 data-end=1813><p data-start=1766 data-end=1813><strong data-start=1766 data-end=1779>Bluetooth</strong>, USB, and multiple media inputs</p></li><li data-start=1814 data-end=1836><p data-start=1816 data-end=1836><strong data-start=1816 data-end=1834>AM/FM/SiriusXM</strong></p></li><li data-start=1837 data-end=1873><p data-start=1839 data-end=1873>Onboard <strong data-start=1847 data-end=1871>4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot</strong></p></li><li data-start=1874 data-end=1916><p data-start=1876 data-end=1916>Steering wheel audio & cruise controls</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1918 data-end=1921 /><h1 data-start=1923 data-end=1957><strong data-start=1925 data-end=1957>✔ Safety & Driver Assistance</strong></h1><ul data-start=1958 data-end=2091><li data-start=1958 data-end=1982><p data-start=1960 data-end=1982><strong data-start=1960 data-end=1980>Rear Park Assist</strong></p></li><li data-start=1983 data-end=2004><p data-start=1985 data-end=2004><strong data-start=1985 data-end=2002>Backup Camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=2005 data-end=2041><p data-start=2007 data-end=2041>AWD traction & stability control</p></li><li data-start=2042 data-end=2062><p data-start=2044 data-end=2062>Multiple airbags</p></li><li data-start=2063 data-end=2091><p data-start=2065 data-end=2091>Electronic parking brake</p></li></ul><hr data-start=2093 data-end=2096 /><h1 data-start=2098 data-end=2125><strong data-start=2100 data-end=2125>✔ Exterior Highlights</strong></h1><ul data-start=2126 data-end=2263><li data-start=2126 data-end=2152><p data-start=2128 data-end=2152>LED signature lighting</p></li><li data-start=2153 data-end=2176><p data-start=2155 data-end=2176>Dual chrome exhaust</p></li><li data-start=2177 data-end=2208><p data-start=2179 data-end=2208>Privacy tinted rear windows</p></li><li data-start=2209 data-end=2263><p data-start=2211 data-end=2263>Distinctive Buick styling with chrome trim accents</p></li></ul><hr data-start=2265 data-end=2268 /><h1 data-start=2270 data-end=2303><strong data-start=2272 data-end=2303>🎯 Why Choose This Enclave?</strong></h1><p data-start=2304 data-end=2539>This vehicle checks all the boxes for families, commuters, and anyone wanting a luxurious SUV without the luxury price tag. With its Sport Touring appearance, premium interior, and proven Buick reliability, it offers outstanding value.</p><hr data-start=2541 data-end=2544 /><h1 data-start=2546 data-end=2594><strong data-start=2548 data-end=2592>📍 Available Now at Platinum Auto Sales!</strong></h1><p> </p><p data-start=2595 data-end=2661>Contact us today to schedule a test drive or request more details.</p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2020 Buick Enclave

188,670 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Buick Enclave

Essence SPORT TOURING

Watch This Vehicle
13313981

2020 Buick Enclave

Essence SPORT TOURING

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

  1. 1765488990737
  2. 1765488991316
  3. 1765488991759
  4. 1765488992191
  5. 1765488992646
  6. 1765488993084
  7. 1765488993507
  8. 1765488993971
  9. 1765488994391
  10. 1765488994810
  11. 1765488995268
  12. 1765488995714
  13. 1765488996174
  14. 1765488996634
  15. 1765488997072
  16. 1765488997497
  17. 1765488997943
  18. 1765488998423
  19. 1765488998868
  20. 1765488999280
  21. 1765488999690
  22. 1765489000125
  23. 1765489000547
  24. 1765489001008
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,670KM
Good Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW3LJ265137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,670 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Buick Enclave Essence SPORT TOURING – Luxury, Style & Comfort in One Package!

188,670 km | AWD | 7-Passenger | Sport Touring Package

Looking for a premium 7-passenger SUV that blends luxury, performance, and practicality? This 2020 Buick Enclave Essence SPORT TOURING is the perfect fit. With bold styling, a smooth refined ride, and a long list of premium features, this Enclave delivers exceptional value.

🔥 Sport Touring Package

Stand out on the road with exclusive ST-package upgrades:

  • Unique 20-inch aluminum wheels

  • ST-exclusive Black Ice front grille & accents

  • Sleek, athletic body styling

  • Eye-catching Red Metallic exterior finish

✨ Key Features & Options✔ Powerful & Confident Performance

  • 3.6L V6 Engine – smooth, strong, and dependable

  • 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for all-weather confidence

  • Drive mode selector

✔ Premium Interior & Comfort

  • Leather-appointed seating

  • Heated front seats

  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control (individual temp settings shown: 24°)

  • Push-button electronic gear selector

  • Power adjustable seats

  • QuietTuning Buick interior – extremely quiet ride

✔ Seating & Cargo Versatility

  • 7-Passenger Seating

  • Easy-tilt second-row captain chairs

  • Spacious third row

  • Flat-folding seats for expanded cargo capacity

✔ Technology & Infotainment

  • Buick IntelliLink Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Bluetooth, USB, and multiple media inputs

  • AM/FM/SiriusXM

  • Onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot

  • Steering wheel audio & cruise controls

✔ Safety & Driver Assistance

  • Rear Park Assist

  • Backup Camera

  • AWD traction & stability control

  • Multiple airbags

  • Electronic parking brake

✔ Exterior Highlights

  • LED signature lighting

  • Dual chrome exhaust

  • Privacy tinted rear windows

  • Distinctive Buick styling with chrome trim accents

🎯 Why Choose This Enclave?

This vehicle checks all the boxes for families, commuters, and anyone wanting a luxurious SUV without the luxury price tag. With its Sport Touring appearance, premium interior, and proven Buick reliability, it offers outstanding value.

📍 Available Now at Platinum Auto Sales!

 

Contact us today to schedule a test drive or request more details.

DEALER PERMIT # 4744

FRESH MB SAFETY

200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX available

LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC

All trades considered

Extended Warranty available

Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS

MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT

Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4

REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!




Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2018 RAM 3500 Laramie - Dually - 8' Long Box for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 RAM 3500 Laramie - Dually - 8' Long Box 269,930 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L Touring - 1.5L Turbo for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L Touring - 1.5L Turbo 147,688 KM $23,899 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD 259,042 KM $6,899 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2020 Buick Enclave