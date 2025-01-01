$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Buick Enclave
Essence SPORT TOURING
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 188,670 KM
Vehicle Description
188,670 km | AWD | 7-Passenger | Sport Touring Package
Looking for a premium 7-passenger SUV that blends luxury, performance, and practicality? This 2020 Buick Enclave Essence SPORT TOURING is the perfect fit. With bold styling, a smooth refined ride, and a long list of premium features, this Enclave delivers exceptional value.🔥 Sport Touring Package
Stand out on the road with exclusive ST-package upgrades:
Unique 20-inch aluminum wheels
ST-exclusive Black Ice front grille & accents
Sleek, athletic body styling
Eye-catching Red Metallic exterior finish
3.6L V6 Engine – smooth, strong, and dependable
9-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for all-weather confidence
Drive mode selector
Leather-appointed seating
Heated front seats
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control (individual temp settings shown: 24°)
Push-button electronic gear selector
Power adjustable seats
QuietTuning Buick interior – extremely quiet ride
7-Passenger Seating
Easy-tilt second-row captain chairs
Spacious third row
Flat-folding seats for expanded cargo capacity
Buick IntelliLink Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth, USB, and multiple media inputs
AM/FM/SiriusXM
Onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
Rear Park Assist
Backup Camera
AWD traction & stability control
Multiple airbags
Electronic parking brake
LED signature lighting
Dual chrome exhaust
Privacy tinted rear windows
Distinctive Buick styling with chrome trim accents
This vehicle checks all the boxes for families, commuters, and anyone wanting a luxurious SUV without the luxury price tag. With its Sport Touring appearance, premium interior, and proven Buick reliability, it offers outstanding value.📍 Available Now at Platinum Auto Sales!
Contact us today to schedule a test drive or request more details.DEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
